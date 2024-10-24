SSAB AB price target lowered to SEK 58 from SEK 60 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on SSAB AB (SSAAY) to SEK 58 from SEK 60 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
