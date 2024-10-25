SSAB AB price target lowered to SEK 55 from SEK 56 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Moses Ola lowered the firm’s price target on SSAB AB (SSAAY) to SEK 55 from SEK 56 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.

