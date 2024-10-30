SSAB AB price target lowered to SEK 54 from SEK 56 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on SSAB AB (SSAAY) to SEK 54 from SEK 56 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
