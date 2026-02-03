SSAB AB (HLSE:SSABAH) Price Target Increased by 12.75% to 8.21

The average one-year price target for SSAB AB (HLSE:SSABAH) has been revised to 8,21 € / share. This is an increase of 12.75% from the prior estimate of 7,28 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,75 € to a high of 10,27 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.64% from the latest reported closing price of 7,16 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSAB AB. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 17.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSABAH is 0.03%, an increase of 3.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.26% to 16,701K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,599K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSABAH by 14.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,246K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSABAH by 13.73% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,900K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,370K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,353K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSABAH by 12.68% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 733K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSABAH by 17.11% over the last quarter.

