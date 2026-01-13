SS Innovations Posts Preliminary Full-Year 2025 Revenue Growth Of 108%

(RTTNews) - SS Innovations International Inc. (SSII), a developer of cost-effective surgical robotic systems, reported preliminary unaudited revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting continued global adoption of its SSi Mantra surgical robot.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue of approximately $15.0 million, an 85% increase from $8.1 million in the same period of 2024. SSi Mantra installations rose to 37 systems, compared with 22 in prior-year quarter.

Full-year 2025 revenue is projected to total about $43.0 million, up 108% from $20.6 million in 2024. Annual installations reached 103 systems, an increase from 47 in 2024, bringing the cumulative installed base to 168 systems, compared with 65 a year earlier.

Chairman and CEO Dr. Sudhir Srivastava said the company's growth reflects rising demand for accessible robotic surgery solutions. He added that SS Innovations expects U.S. FDA review of its 510(k) submission for the SSi Mantra system to conclude in the first half of 2026, with progress toward EU CE Mark certification anticipated in the same period.

The company plans to release full audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 in February.

SSII has traded between $3.02 and $22.42 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $5.45, up 1.87%.

