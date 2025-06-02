SS Innovations International, Inc. to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell Celebrating Uplisting and Milestone Surgeries

SS Innovations will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell to celebrate its uplisting and milestones in robotic surgery.

SS Innovations International, Inc. announced that it will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on June 3, 2025, to commemorate its recent uplisting to Nasdaq and the successful completion of over 4,000 surgeries using its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system. Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, the company's CEO, will lead the ceremony alongside the management team and board members. The SSi Mantra is recognized for its affordability and accessibility, designed to make robotic surgery more widespread globally. The company highlights its recent achievements and ongoing efforts to expand into new markets, including the European Union and the United States, emphasizing its commitment to advancing robotic surgery for a larger patient population.

Potential Positives

SS Innovations will ring the opening bell at Nasdaq, highlighting the company's recent uplisting as a significant milestone.

The successful completion of over 4,000 robotic surgeries without complications underscores the reliability and safety of the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system.

The growing acceptance of the SSi Mantra among physicians in multiple countries indicates positive market reception and potential for expansion in global markets.

The company aims to make advanced robotic surgery accessible and affordable, addressing a significant healthcare need on a worldwide scale.

Potential Negatives

Despite celebrating milestones, the company has significant market competition in surgical robotics, which could hinder its growth and acceptance globally.

The emphasis on the number of surgeries performed without complications may raise questions about the robustness of the system across diverse surgical environments.

The forward-looking statements indicate uncertainties regarding future performance, which could impact investor confidence.

$SSII Insider Trading Activity

$SSII insiders have traded $SSII stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 35 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUDHIR SRIVASTAVA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,393,511 shares for an estimated $13,015,353 .

. FREDERIC H MOLL has made 2 purchases buying 5,102,950 shares for an estimated $7,001,247 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY P. ADAMS has made 2 purchases buying 2,650,620 shares for an estimated $3,764,107 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BARRY F COHEN (COO - Americas) has made 31 purchases buying 6,604 shares for an estimated $58,111 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SS Innovations International, Inc.



(the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (NASDAQ: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced that the Company will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, will lead the bell ringing ceremony and be joined by members of the Company’s management team, Board of Directors, advisors, and other guests.





Dr. Srivastava commented, “This event commemorates the April 2025 uplisting of SS Innovations’ common stock to Nasdaq, a major milestone that would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our entire team in developing the SSi Mantra, a cost-effective, differentiated surgical robotic system of premier quality. We also are celebrating the successful completion of more than 4,000 robotic surgeries by the SSi Mantra across over one hundred types of surgeries without any complications, injuries or mortalities – a notable milestone that we surpassed last month. We are encouraged by the growing acceptance of the SSi Mantra among physicians across India and in six other countries, and we are pursuing new markets around the world, including the European Union and the United States. Through growing global deployment of the SSi Mantra, we aim to enable advanced, accessible, and affordable robotic surgery for a broader segment of patients in need.”









The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available, along with a replay of the event, at:



https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony



.







About SS Innovations







SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at



ssinnovations.com



or



LinkedIn



for more information and updates.







About the SSi Mantra







The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations’ future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:







The Equity Group





Kalle Ahl, CFA





T: (303) 953-9878







kahl@theequitygroup.com







Devin Sullivan, Managing Director





T: (212) 836-9608







dsullivan@theequitygroup.com









Media Contact:









press@ssinnovations.org







T: (212) 739-0300



