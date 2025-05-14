SS Innovations International, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $5.1 Million, Driven by Increased SSi Mantra 3 Sales and Plans for FDA De Novo Application

SS Innovations reported record revenue of $5.1 million in Q1 2025, driven by increased SSi Mantra 3 sales.

SS Innovations International, Inc. reported a record quarterly revenue of $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 40.8% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily due to higher sales of its SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system. The gross profit also rose by 49.3% to $1.1 million, with a slight improvement in gross margin. Despite a net loss of $5.7 million—an improvement from the previous year's loss—installations of the SSi Mantra system surged to 15, and cumulative surgeries reached 3,568. Following the quarter, the company uplisted to Nasdaq and plans to submit a De Novo application to the FDA for the SSi Mantra 3 by the end of July 2025, aiming for further global expansion beyond its current markets.

Potential Positives

Recorded revenue of $5.1 million, representing a 40.8% increase from the prior year, highlighting strong sales growth for the SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.

Gross profit rose by 49.3%, indicating improved profitability alongside revenue growth.

Uplisted to The Nasdaq Capital Market®, an important milestone that may enhance visibility and credibility with investors.

Significant increase in installations of the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, totaling 15, a 66.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Potential Negatives

Despite a rise in revenue, the company reported a substantial net loss of $5.7 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Operating expenses were significantly high at $7 million for the quarter, overshadowing growth in gross profit.

The outstanding accumulated deficit increased to $49.3 million, reflecting a worrying trend of accumulated losses over time.

FAQ

What was SS Innovations' revenue for the first quarter of 2025?

SS Innovations reported a record revenue of $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much did SSi Mantra 3 unit sales increase?

SSi Mantra 3 unit sales increased by 66.7%, totaling 15 installations in the first quarter of 2025.

When does SS Innovations plan to submit its De Novo application to the FDA?

The company aims to submit its De Novo application for SSi Mantra 3 to the FDA by the end of July 2025.

What is the gross margin for the first quarter of 2025?

The gross margin expanded to 21.23% in the first quarter of 2025, up from 20.02% in the previous year.

What milestone did SS Innovations achieve in April 2025?

In April 2025, SS Innovations uplisted its common stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market®.

Full Release





Record Quarterly Revenue of $5.1 Million Driven by Higher SSi Mantra 3 Unit Sales









On Track for July 2025 De Novo Application to the FDA for SSi Mantra 3







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SS Innovations International, Inc.



(the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Overview









Revenue increased 40.8% to $5.1 million from $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Gross margin expanded 121 basis points to 21.23% from 20.02% in the first quarter of 2024.



Gross profit rose 49.3% to $1.1 million from $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.



Net loss of $5.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $9.8 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.



SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 15, up 66.7% from 9 installations in the first quarter of 2024.









As of March 31, 2025









Long-term debt of $0.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.9 million, excluding restricted cash.



SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 78 and cumulative surgeries reached 3,568.













Subsequent Events









On April 25, 2025, the Company’s common stock uplisted to The Nasdaq Capital Market®.









CEO Commentary







Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “In the first quarter of 2025, we achieved record quarterly revenue of $5.1 million, up 40.8% from $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher unit sales of our innovative, cutting-edge SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system to leading healthcare facilities in India and abroad. Our gross margin also improved during the quarter, primarily reflecting a reduction in raw material prices. With an expanding installed base and growing utilization of SSi Mantra 3 by medical professionals globally, SS Innovations is well positioned for continued robust organic growth during the remainder of the year.”





Dr. Srivastava continued, “After quarter end, we uplisted to Nasdaq, an exciting milestone that symbolizes a new chapter of global expansion for the Company. We intend to widen our presence beyond the seven countries where our SSi Mantra surgical robotic system has been cleared to market, with a focus on pursuing approval in the European Union and United States. We plan to submit a De Novo application for SSi Mantra to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of July 2025 for multiple indications and continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE Mark decision as soon as late 2025. Our vision is to decentralize and democratize robotic surgery by deploying our cost-effective, gold-standard SSi Mantra 3 devices across the globe for the benefit of a wider range of patients in need.”







Select Business Highlights in First Quarter 2025









The SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system enabled the world’s first ever robotic cardiac telesurgery.



The Company’s state-of-the-art mobile telesurgery unit debuted in India with the aim of improving remote surgical access.



The SSi Mantra 3 received medical device regulatory approvals in the Philippines and Ukraine.













Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries













Category









Q1 2024









Q1 2025









Variance











Percentage













System sales





$3,494,759





$4,502,482





$1,007,723







28.8









%











Instrument sales









118,515









477,208









358,693







302.7









%











Warranty sales









9,407









122,504









113,097







1,202.3









%











Lease income









15,012









18,416









3,404







22.7









%











Total revenue





$3,637,693





$5,120,610





$1,482,917







40.8









%



































SSi Mantra installations









9









15









6







67









%











Cumulative installed base



1











24









78









54







225









%



































SSi Mantra surgeries









361









787









426







118









%











Cumulative surgeries



1











981









3,568









2,587







264









%























































1







About SS Innovations







SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at



ssinnovations.com



or



LinkedIn



for more information and updates.







About the SSi Mantra







The SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.







Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor







This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations International’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:







The Equity Group





Kalle Ahl, CFA





T: (303) 953-9878







kahl@equityny.com







Devin Sullivan, Managing Director





T: (212) 836-9608







dsullivan@equityny.com









Media Contact:









press@ssinnovations.org







T: (212) 739-0300



























SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)





































As of





































March 31,









2025

























December 31,









2024

























































ASSETS









































Current Assets:







































Cash and cash equivalents













$





15,873,217













$





466,500













Restricted cash

















5,886,589

















5,838,508













Accounts receivable, net

















3,962,202

















4,466,047













Inventory, net

















14,295,141

















10,206,898













Prepaids and other current assets

















7,602,794

















6,438,338















Total Current Assets





























47,619,943

































27,416,291

































































Non- Current Assets:















































Property, plant, and equipment, net

















7,044,307

















5,385,955













Right of use asset

















2,629,225

















2,623,880













Accounts receivable, net

















2,818,043

















3,299,032













Restricted cash- Non current

















318,982

















318,527













Prepaids and other non current assets

















3,026,461

















3,341,528















Total Non-Current Assets





























15,837,018

































14,968,922





















Total Assets





















$









63,456,961

























$









42,385,213

































































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY

















































Current Liabilities















































Bank overdraft facility













$





7,682,411













$





7,994,906













Notes payable

















-

















7,450,000













Current portion of operating lease liabilities

















368,309

















409,518













Accounts payable

















3,641,410

















2,312,382













Deferred revenue

















1,871,275

















1,278,602













Accrued expenses & other current liabilities

















1,433,308

















1,884,814















Total Current Liabilities





























14,996,713

































21,330,222

































































Non- Current Liabilities















































Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

















2,402,653

















2,349,118













Deferred Revenue- Non Current

















5,405,227

















5,173,953













Other non current liabilities

















98,078

















74,817















Total Non-Current Liabilities





























7,905,958

































7,597,888





















Total Liabilities





















$









22,902,671

























$









28,928,110

































































Stockholders’ equity:















































Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024

















1

















1













Common stock, 250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 193,556,177 shares and 171,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively

















19,354

















17,157













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

















(726,911





)













(749,625





)









Additional paid in capital

















89,705,829

















56,952,200













Capital reserve

















899,917

















899,917













Accumulated deficit

















(49,343,900





)













(43,662,547





)











Total stockholders’ equity





























40,554,290

































13,457,103





















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





















$









63,456,961

























$









42,385,213









































SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(Unaudited)





































For The Three months ended





































March 31,









2025

























March 31,









2024

























































REVENUES







































System sales

















4,502,482

















3,494,759













Instruments sale

















477,208

















118,515













Warranty sale

















122,504

















9,407













Lease income

















18,416

















15,012













Total revenue



















$









5,120,610

























$









3,637,693



















Cost of revenue

















(4,033,402





)













(2,909,511





)























































GROSS PROFIT





























1,087,208

































728,182

































































OPERATING EXPENSES:















































Research & development expense

















1,010,095

















527,991













Stock compensation expense

















2,379,212

















7,108,750













Depreciation and amortization expense

















208,882

















80,101













Selling, general and administrative expense

















3,410,872

















2,843,659















TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES





























7,009,061

































10,560,501































































Loss from operations



























(5,921,853









)

























(9,832,319









)

























































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):















































Interest Expense

















(379,905





)













(190,088





)









Interest and other income, net

















620,405

















180,654













TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET



























240,500

































(9,434









)

























































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



















(5,681,353





)













(9,841,753





)









Income tax expense

















-

















-















NET LOSS





















$









(5,681,353









)

















$









(9,841,753









)























































Net loss per share - basic and diluted













$





(0.03





)









$





(0.06





)









Weighted average- basic shares

















178,836,342

















170,729,490













Weighted average- diluted shares

















188,599,859

















181,609,691





























































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS































































































NET LOSS





















$









(5,681,353









)

















$









(9,841,753









)























































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)













































Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)

















6,876

















(79,314





)









Retirement Benefit (net of tax)

















15,838

















8,507















TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





















$









(5,658,639









)

















$









(9,912,560









)

































SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Unaudited)

































For The Three months ended

































March 31,









2025

























March 31,









2024





















Cash flows from operating activities:



































































Net loss









$





(5,681,353





)









$





(9,841,753





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









































Depreciation and amortization













208,882

















80,101













Operating lease expense













205,275

















178,871













Interest Expense













155,015

















283,868













Interest and other income, net













(140,928





)













(168,746





)









(Reversal of) / Provision for credit loss reserve













(422,711





)













389,330













Stock compensation expense













2,379,212

















7,108,750























































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











































Accounts receivable, net













1,275,750

















(3,186,108





)









Inventory, net













(5,082,673





)













(1,326,859





)









Deferred revenue













823,947

















2,290,417













Prepaids and other assets













(1,003,604





)













56,511













Accounts payable













1,329,028

















926,083













Accrued expenses & other liabilities













48,331

















705,455













Operating lease payment













(197,545





)













(167,838





)









Net cash used in operating activities













(6,103,374





)













(2,671,918





)



















































Cash flows from investing activities:











































Purchase of property, plant and equipment













(872,804





)













(127,255





)









Net cash used in investing activities













(872,804





)













(127,255





)



















































Cash flows from financing activities:











































Proceeds from bank overdraft facility (net)













(312,495





)













188,259













Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to principal shareholder













28,000,000

















1,000,000













Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to other investors













-

















1,450,000













Repayment of convertible notes to principal shareholder, including interest













(4,212,637





)













-













Repayment of convertible notes to other investors, including interest













(1,068,849





)













-













Net cash provided by financing activities













22,406,019

















2,638,259























































Net change in cash















15,429,841

















(160,914





)









Effect of exchange rate on cash













25,412

















(31,351





)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period













6,623,535

















7,087,845













Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period















$









22,078,788

























$









6,895,580





























































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











































Conversion of convertible notes into common stock, including interest









$





30,645,360













$





-













Transfer of systems from inventory to property, plant and equipment









$





994,430













$





1,422,880











