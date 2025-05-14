Stocks
SS Innovations International, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $5.1 Million, Driven by Increased SSi Mantra 3 Sales and Plans for FDA De Novo Application

May 14, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

SS Innovations reported record revenue of $5.1 million in Q1 2025, driven by increased SSi Mantra 3 sales.

Quiver AI Summary

SS Innovations International, Inc. reported a record quarterly revenue of $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 40.8% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily due to higher sales of its SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system. The gross profit also rose by 49.3% to $1.1 million, with a slight improvement in gross margin. Despite a net loss of $5.7 million—an improvement from the previous year's loss—installations of the SSi Mantra system surged to 15, and cumulative surgeries reached 3,568. Following the quarter, the company uplisted to Nasdaq and plans to submit a De Novo application to the FDA for the SSi Mantra 3 by the end of July 2025, aiming for further global expansion beyond its current markets.

Potential Positives

  • Recorded revenue of $5.1 million, representing a 40.8% increase from the prior year, highlighting strong sales growth for the SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system.
  • Gross profit rose by 49.3%, indicating improved profitability alongside revenue growth.
  • Uplisted to The Nasdaq Capital Market®, an important milestone that may enhance visibility and credibility with investors.
  • Significant increase in installations of the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, totaling 15, a 66.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a rise in revenue, the company reported a substantial net loss of $5.7 million, indicating ongoing financial challenges.
  • Operating expenses were significantly high at $7 million for the quarter, overshadowing growth in gross profit.
  • The outstanding accumulated deficit increased to $49.3 million, reflecting a worrying trend of accumulated losses over time.

FAQ

What was SS Innovations' revenue for the first quarter of 2025?

SS Innovations reported a record revenue of $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much did SSi Mantra 3 unit sales increase?

SSi Mantra 3 unit sales increased by 66.7%, totaling 15 installations in the first quarter of 2025.

When does SS Innovations plan to submit its De Novo application to the FDA?

The company aims to submit its De Novo application for SSi Mantra 3 to the FDA by the end of July 2025.

What is the gross margin for the first quarter of 2025?

The gross margin expanded to 21.23% in the first quarter of 2025, up from 20.02% in the previous year.

What milestone did SS Innovations achieve in April 2025?

In April 2025, SS Innovations uplisted its common stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market®.

$SSII Insider Trading Activity

$SSII insiders have traded $SSII stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 36 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUDHIR SRIVASTAVA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,683,050 shares for an estimated $23,016,601.
  • FREDERIC H MOLL has made 3 purchases buying 8,747,265 shares for an estimated $12,001,247 and 0 sales.
  • TIMOTHY P. ADAMS has made 2 purchases buying 2,650,620 shares for an estimated $3,764,107 and 0 sales.
  • BARRY F COHEN (COO - Americas) has made 31 purchases buying 6,604 shares for an estimated $58,111 and 0 sales.

Full Release




Record Quarterly Revenue of $5.1 Million Driven by Higher SSi Mantra 3 Unit Sales




On Track for July 2025 De Novo Application to the FDA for SSi Mantra 3



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SS Innovations International, Inc.

(the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.   The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2025.




First Quarter 2025 Overview




  • Revenue increased 40.8% to $5.1 million from $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Gross margin expanded 121 basis points to 21.23% from 20.02% in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Gross profit rose 49.3% to $1.1 million from $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.


  • Net loss of $5.7 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $9.8 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024.


  • SSi Mantra surgical robotic system installations totaled 15, up 66.7% from 9 installations in the first quarter of 2024.




As of March 31, 2025




  • Long-term debt of $0.


  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.9 million, excluding restricted cash.


  • SSi Mantra cumulative installed base totaled 78 and cumulative surgeries reached 3,568.






Subsequent Events




  • On April 25, 2025, the Company’s common stock uplisted to The Nasdaq Capital Market®.




CEO Commentary



Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “In the first quarter of 2025, we achieved record quarterly revenue of $5.1 million, up 40.8% from $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher unit sales of our innovative, cutting-edge SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system to leading healthcare facilities in India and abroad. Our gross margin also improved during the quarter, primarily reflecting a reduction in raw material prices. With an expanding installed base and growing utilization of SSi Mantra 3 by medical professionals globally, SS Innovations is well positioned for continued robust organic growth during the remainder of the year.”



Dr. Srivastava continued, “After quarter end, we uplisted to Nasdaq, an exciting milestone that symbolizes a new chapter of global expansion for the Company. We intend to widen our presence beyond the seven countries where our SSi Mantra surgical robotic system has been cleared to market, with a focus on pursuing approval in the European Union and United States. We plan to submit a De Novo application for SSi Mantra to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of July 2025 for multiple indications and continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE Mark decision as soon as late 2025. Our vision is to decentralize and democratize robotic surgery by deploying our cost-effective, gold-standard SSi Mantra 3 devices across the globe for the benefit of a wider range of patients in need.”




Select Business Highlights in First Quarter 2025




  • The SSi Mantra 3 surgical robotic system enabled the world’s first ever robotic cardiac telesurgery.


  • The Company’s state-of-the-art mobile telesurgery unit debuted in India with the aim of improving remote surgical access.


  • The SSi Mantra 3 received medical device regulatory approvals in the Philippines and Ukraine.






Revenue Breakdown and Summary of Installations / Surgeries













































































































































Category

Q1 2024

Q1 2025

Variance


Percentage

System sales
$3,494,759
$4,502,482
$1,007,723

28.8

%

Instrument sales

118,515

477,208

358,693

302.7

%

Warranty sales

9,407

122,504

113,097

1,202.3

%

Lease income

15,012

18,416

3,404

22.7

%

Total revenue
$3,637,693
$5,120,610
$1,482,917

40.8

%






SSi Mantra installations

9

15

6

67

%

Cumulative installed base

1

24

78

54

225

%






SSi Mantra surgeries

361

787

426

118

%

Cumulative surgeries

1

981

3,568

2,587

264

%












1



at period end












About SS Innovations



SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at

ssinnovations.com

or

LinkedIn

for more information and updates.




About the SSi Mantra



The SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.




Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor



This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations International’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.




Investor Contact:



The Equity Group


Kalle Ahl, CFA


T: (303) 953-9878



kahl@equityny.com



Devin Sullivan, Managing Director


T: (212) 836-9608



dsullivan@equityny.com




Media Contact:




press@ssinnovations.org



T: (212) 739-0300


SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Unaudited)








As of









March 31,




2025







December 31,




2024












ASSETS








Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$
15,873,217


$
466,500

Restricted cash



5,886,589



5,838,508

Accounts receivable, net



3,962,202



4,466,047

Inventory, net



14,295,141



10,206,898

Prepaids and other current assets



7,602,794



6,438,338


Total Current Assets








47,619,943










27,416,291














Non- Current Assets:









Property, plant, and equipment, net



7,044,307



5,385,955

Right of use asset



2,629,225



2,623,880

Accounts receivable, net



2,818,043



3,299,032

Restricted cash- Non current



318,982



318,527

Prepaids and other non current assets



3,026,461



3,341,528


Total Non-Current Assets








15,837,018










14,968,922




Total Assets





$

63,456,961







$

42,385,213














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY










Current Liabilities









Bank overdraft facility


$
7,682,411


$
7,994,906

Notes payable



-



7,450,000

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



368,309



409,518

Accounts payable



3,641,410



2,312,382

Deferred revenue



1,871,275



1,278,602

Accrued expenses & other current liabilities



1,433,308



1,884,814


Total Current Liabilities








14,996,713










21,330,222














Non- Current Liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



2,402,653



2,349,118

Deferred Revenue- Non Current



5,405,227



5,173,953

Other non current liabilities



98,078



74,817


Total Non-Current Liabilities








7,905,958










7,597,888




Total Liabilities





$

22,902,671







$

28,928,110














Stockholders’ equity:









Preferred stock, authorized 5,000,000 shares of Series A, Non-Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share;  1,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024



1



1

Common stock,  250,000,000 shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 193,556,177 shares and 171,579,284 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively



19,354



17,157

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(726,911
)


(749,625
)

Additional paid in capital



89,705,829



56,952,200

Capital reserve



899,917



899,917

Accumulated deficit



(49,343,900
)


(43,662,547
)


Total stockholders’ equity








40,554,290










13,457,103




Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$

63,456,961







$

42,385,213













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS




(Unaudited)








For The Three months ended









March 31,




2025







March 31,




2024












REVENUES







System sales



4,502,482



3,494,759

Instruments sale



477,208



118,515

Warranty sale



122,504



9,407

Lease income



18,416



15,012

Total revenue





$

5,120,610







$

3,637,693



Cost of revenue



(4,033,402
)


(2,909,511
)












GROSS PROFIT








1,087,208










728,182














OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research & development expense



1,010,095



527,991

Stock compensation expense



2,379,212



7,108,750

Depreciation and amortization expense



208,882



80,101

Selling, general and administrative expense



3,410,872



2,843,659


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES








7,009,061










10,560,501













Loss from operations








(5,921,853

)







(9,832,319

)












OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):









Interest Expense



(379,905
)


(190,088
)

Interest and other income, net



620,405



180,654

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET








240,500










(9,434

)












LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(5,681,353
)


(9,841,753
)

Income tax expense



-



-


NET LOSS





$

(5,681,353

)




$

(9,841,753

)











Net loss per share - basic and diluted


$
(0.03
)

$
(0.06
)

Weighted average- basic shares



178,836,342



170,729,490

Weighted average- diluted shares



188,599,859



181,609,691













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS




















NET LOSS





$

(5,681,353

)




$

(9,841,753

)











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)



6,876



(79,314
)

Retirement Benefit (net of tax)



15,838



8,507


TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS





$

(5,658,639

)




$

(9,912,560

)
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































SS INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(Unaudited)







For The Three months ended








March 31,




2025







March 31,




2024




Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss

$
(5,681,353
)

$
(9,841,753
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization


208,882



80,101

Operating lease expense


205,275



178,871

Interest Expense


155,015



283,868

Interest and other income, net


(140,928
)


(168,746
)

(Reversal of) / Provision for credit loss reserve


(422,711
)


389,330

Stock compensation expense


2,379,212



7,108,750











Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable, net


1,275,750



(3,186,108
)

Inventory, net


(5,082,673
)


(1,326,859
)

Deferred revenue


823,947



2,290,417

Prepaids and other assets


(1,003,604
)


56,511

Accounts payable


1,329,028



926,083

Accrued expenses & other liabilities


48,331



705,455

Operating lease payment


(197,545
)


(167,838
)

Net cash used in operating activities


(6,103,374
)


(2,671,918
)











Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(872,804
)


(127,255
)

Net cash used in investing activities


(872,804
)


(127,255
)











Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from bank overdraft facility (net)


(312,495
)


188,259

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to principal shareholder


28,000,000



1,000,000

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes to other investors


-



1,450,000

Repayment of convertible notes to principal shareholder, including interest


(4,212,637
)


-

Repayment of convertible notes to other investors, including interest


(1,068,849
)


-

Net cash provided by financing activities


22,406,019



2,638,259











Net change in cash


15,429,841



(160,914
)

Effect of exchange rate on cash


25,412



(31,351
)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period


6,623,535



7,087,845

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period




$

22,078,788







$

6,895,580













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:








Conversion of convertible notes into common stock, including interest

$
30,645,360


$
-

Transfer of systems from inventory to property, plant and equipment

$
994,430


$
1,422,880





