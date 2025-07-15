SS Innovations International, Inc. Achieves Milestone with Over 100 SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System Installations Worldwide

SS Innovations has installed over 100 SSi Mantra robotic systems globally, achieving 5,000 successful procedures.

SS Innovations International, Inc., a company focused on making robotic surgery affordable and accessible, has announced the installation of over 100 SSi Mantra surgical robotic systems in India and six other countries, with more than 5,000 successful procedures performed, including cardiac surgeries and telesurgeries. Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, CEO of SS Innovations, expressed excitement over crossing this milestone, citing growing demand for the SSi Mantra due to its quality, innovative features, and cost-effectiveness. The company plans to further its reach by submitting a De Novo application for FDA approval by the end of July 2025 and pursuing CE marking certification in the EU. The SSi Mantra, noted for its user-friendly design and advanced technologies, has been validated for over 100 surgical procedures.

SS Innovations has successfully installed over 100 SSi Mantra surgical robotic systems, indicating strong market acceptance and demand for their technology.

More than 5,000 surgical procedures have been performed using the SSi Mantra, showcasing the product's reliability and effectiveness in various surgical applications.

The company is pursuing FDA and EU certifications for the SSi Mantra, which could significantly expand its market opportunities and bring advanced robotic surgery to new regions.

The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future FDA approvals and market expansion, which introduces uncertainty and potential risk for investors if these projections do not materialize as expected.

While the company reports successful procedures, specific performance metrics or outcomes related to the effectiveness of the SSi Mantra in comparison to competitors are not disclosed, which may raise concerns about its competitive positioning.

The mention of installations in India and only six other countries may indicate limited market penetration, which could affect growth prospects and investor confidence.

What is the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system?

The SSi Mantra is a user-friendly, modular surgical robotic system designed for various surgical procedures, including cardiac surgery.

How many SSi Mantra systems have been installed?

More than 100 SSi Mantra surgical robotic systems have been installed in India and six other countries.

What types of surgeries have been performed with SSi Mantra?

Over 5,000 surgical procedures, including 240 cardiac surgeries and 32 telesurgeries, have been successfully performed using the SSi Mantra.

What are SS Innovations' future plans for the SSi Mantra?

SS Innovations aims to submit a De Novo application to the FDA by July 2025 and seeks CE marking certification in late 2025.

Where can I find more information about SS Innovations?

More information about SS Innovations can be found on their website at ssinnovations.com and their LinkedIn page.

Full Release



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SS Innovations International, Inc.







(the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII)



, a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced that the Company has installed more than 100 SSi Mantra surgical robotic systems in India and six other countries. To date, more than 5,000 surgical procedures have been successfully performed utilizing the SSi Mantra, including 240 cardiac surgeries and 32 telesurgeries. As of December 31, 2024, a total of 2,759 robotic surgeries had been successfully completed using the SSi Mantra, including 151 cardiac surgeries and 9 telesurgeries.





Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “We are thrilled to surpass the milestone of 100 installations of our SSi Mantra surgical robotic system in India and beyond. We are seeing growing demand for and acceptance of the SSi Mantra, which reflects its premium quality, innovative features, ease of use, improved patient experience, and overall cost-effectiveness. We aim to democratize access to cutting edge robotic surgery through deploying SSi Mantra in existing markets while simultaneously pursuing new geographies. In that regard, we expect to submit a De Novo application for approval to market the SSi Mantra to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of July 2025 for multiple indications and continue along the pathway towards a European Union CE marking certification as soon as late 2025.”







About SS Innovations







SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at



ssinnovations.com



or



LinkedIn



for more information and updates.







About the SSi Mantra







The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations’ future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:







The Equity Group





Kalle Ahl, CFA





T: (303) 953-9878







kahl@theequitygroup.com







Devin Sullivan, Managing Director





T: (212) 836-9608







dsullivan@theequitygroup.com









Media Contact:







RooneyPartners LLC





Kate Barrette





T: (212) 223-0561







kbarrette@rooneypartners.com





