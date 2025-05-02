SS Innovations International Appoints Arvind Palaniappan as Interim Chief Financial Officer

SS Innovations appoints Arvind Palaniappan as Interim CFO following Anup Sethi's departure, initiating a search for a permanent successor.

Quiver AI Summary

SS Innovations International, Inc. announced the appointment of Arvind Palaniappan as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2025, as part of a planned leadership transition following Anup Sethi's departure from the role. Sethi, who served as CFO for seven years, will assist during the transition while the company seeks a permanent replacement. Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman and CEO, expressed confidence in Palaniappan's experience and expertise, thanking Sethi for his significant contributions to the company's growth and success, including the uplisting to Nasdaq on April 25. Palaniappan brings over 30 years of financial management experience, previously holding senior positions in various companies including Accenture. SS Innovations focuses on making surgical robotic technologies more accessible globally, with products like the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Arvind Palaniappan as Interim CFO signifies a planned leadership transition that aims for organizational stability and continuity in financial management.

The transition comes at a strategic time following the company's uplisting to Nasdaq, which may enhance investor confidence and market visibility.

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava's positive remarks about the leadership transition and acknowledgment of Anup Sethi's contributions highlight a culture of appreciation and thoughtful succession planning within the company.

SS Innovations continues to build on its success in the market for robotic surgical technologies, highlighting its commitment to accessibility and affordability in healthcare innovation.

Potential Negatives

Appointment of an Interim CFO may signal instability within the company's financial leadership during a critical growth phase.

The search for a permanent CFO could create uncertainty among investors and stakeholders about the company's financial direction.

Transitioning from a long-serving CFO may disrupt established financial processes and relationships, potentially affecting the company's operational effectiveness.

FAQ

Who is the new Interim CFO of SS Innovations?

Arvind Palaniappan has been appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer of SS Innovations, effective May 1, 2025.

Why is there a leadership transition at SS Innovations?

The transition follows the planned departure of Anup Sethi, the previous CFO, after successfully leading the company for seven years.

What experience does Arvind Palaniappan bring to SS Innovations?

Arvind Palaniappan has over 30 years of experience in accounting, financial management, and operations across various industries.

What is the focus of SS Innovations as a company?

SS Innovations develops innovative surgical robotic technologies to make robotic surgery affordable and accessible worldwide.

What products does SS Innovations offer?

The company offers the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system and the SSi Mudra suite of surgical instruments for various surgical procedures.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SSII Insider Trading Activity

$SSII insiders have traded $SSII stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 36 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUDHIR SRIVASTAVA (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,683,050 shares for an estimated $23,016,601 .

. FREDERIC H MOLL has made 3 purchases buying 8,747,265 shares for an estimated $12,001,247 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY P. ADAMS has made 2 purchases buying 2,650,620 shares for an estimated $3,764,107 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BARRY F COHEN (COO - Americas) has made 31 purchases buying 6,604 shares for an estimated $58,111 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





SS Innovations International, Inc.







(the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (Nasdaq: SSII)



, a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announced the appointment of Arvind Palaniappan as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective May 1, 2025, pursuant to a planned leadership transition. Anup Sethi, SS Innovations’ departing CFO, will remain available to advise the Company prior to the appointment of a permanent CFO. SS Innovations has commenced a search process to identify and recruit a permanent successor for the CFO role.





Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, commented, “We are pleased to appoint Arvind as the Interim CFO of SS Innovations. He is a seasoned financial and operations executive who brings us a wealth of accounting and financial management experience and expertise. We are confident in a seamless transition of responsibilities.”





Dr. Srivastava continued, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and executive team, I want to thank Anup for his financial leadership and many contributions to SS Innovations over the past seven years, including most recently in the role of CFO. He helped build strong accounting and finance functions that drove the growth of our business, supported the launch of more than 80 surgical robotic systems in India and overseas, and allowed us to transition from a high growth start up to a publicly-traded company. We mutually agreed that the milestone of the uplisting of our common stock to Nasdaq on April 25 provided an opportune time to commence the CFO transition. We are grateful that Anup has agreed to be an advisor during this transition period and wish him all the best in his next endeavors.”







About Mr. Palaniappan







Mr. Palaniappan is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants, England and Wales with over 30 years of experience in accounting and financial management, risk and controls consulting, assurance and compliance and global business outsourcing process delivery. Since February 2020, he has been the principal of Trogon Consulting, a private consulting firm providing outsourced chief financial officer and risk management services to private and public clients. From 2006 to 2020, he occupied a number of executive positions, including Managing Director (Senior Operations Executive) for Accenture Solutions in India, where he provided various financial, management and operational oversight services with respect to Accenture Solutions, Indian delivery centers. His prior affiliations include Axis Consulting Services (part of the Ambit – RSM Group) in Bangalore, Intel Technologies India in Bangalore and Arthur Andersen in New Delhi. Mr. Palaniappan holds Bachelors and Masters of Commerce degrees from The Madras Christian College.







About SS Innovations







SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company’s website at



ssinnovations.com



or



LinkedIn



for more information and updates.







About the SSi Mantra







The SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System is a user-friendly, modular, multi-arm system with many advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. A vision cart provides the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 100 different types of surgical procedures.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations International’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.







Investor Contact:







The Equity Group





Kalle Ahl, CFA





T: (303) 953-9878







kahl@equityny.com







Devin Sullivan, Managing Director





T: (212) 836-9608







dsullivan@equityny.com









Media Contact:









press@ssinnovations.org







T: (212) 739-0300



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.