SRx Health Solutions To Purchase Royal Uranium

(RTTNews) - SRx Health Solutions has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to purchase 100% of the assets of Royal Uranium Inc., a uranium royalty business with a portfolio spanning Canada, Colombia, Argentina and Namibia. The company said the acquisition would deliver a diversified portfolio of 18 uranium royalties across premier exploration and development projects in the Americas. Following the closing, SRx Health intends to adopt a new corporate name and new ticker symbol.

SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces.

