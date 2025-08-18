Markets
SRXH

SRx Health Solutions To Purchase Royal Uranium

August 18, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SRx Health Solutions has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to purchase 100% of the assets of Royal Uranium Inc., a uranium royalty business with a portfolio spanning Canada, Colombia, Argentina and Namibia. The company said the acquisition would deliver a diversified portfolio of 18 uranium royalties across premier exploration and development projects in the Americas. Following the closing, SRx Health intends to adopt a new corporate name and new ticker symbol.

SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SRXH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.