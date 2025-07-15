SRx Health Solutions, Inc. Announces Leadership Change: Kent Cunningham Appointed CEO, Adesh Vora Becomes Vice Chairman

Kent Cunningham appointed CEO of SRx Health Solutions, with Adesh Vora becoming Vice Chairman.

SRx Health Solutions, Inc. announced the appointment of Kent Cunningham as the new CEO, replacing Adesh Vora, who will now serve as Vice Chairman, effective immediately.

Appointment of Kent Cunningham as CEO and Adesh Vora as Vice Chairman signals a strong leadership transition aimed at enhancing the company's strategic direction.

SRx Health Solutions, Inc. continues to strengthen its position as a leading integrated healthcare provider in Canada, enhancing its commitment to accessible healthcare across all provinces.

The company's focus on patient-centric solutions and exceeding client expectations highlights its dedication to improving patient care, which can positively influence reputation and customer loyalty.

Change in leadership with the appointment of a new CEO may create uncertainty among investors and stakeholders about the company's future direction and strategy.

The need to highlight forward-looking statements indicates potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company’s performance, raising concerns about its stability.

The lack of details on the reasons for leadership change might lead to speculation and uncertainty regarding the company's internal operations and management effectiveness.

Who has been appointed as the new CEO of SRx Health Solutions?

Kent Cunningham has been appointed as the new CEO of SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

What role will Adesh Vora assume after stepping down as CEO?

Adesh Vora will take on the role of Vice Chairman of SRx Health Solutions, Inc.

What services does SRx Health Solutions, Inc. offer?

SRx Health Solutions offers integrated and customized specialty healthcare services across all ten Canadian provinces.

What is the focus of SRx Health Solutions' services?

The focus of SRx Health Solutions is on patient-centric care, improving wellness, and exceeding client expectations.

Where can I find more information about SRx Health Solutions?

More information can be found on their official website at www.srxhealth.com.

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the “Company”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced the appointment of current President, Kent Cunningham, as CEO, and current CEO, Adesh Vora, as Vice Chairman effective immediately.







About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.







SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit



www.srxhealth.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.







Company Contact:







SRx Health Solutions, Inc.





Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





