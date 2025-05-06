SRx Health Solutions, Inc. Announces Conference Call for First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

SRx Health Solutions will host a conference call on May 15, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results and updates.

SRx Health Solutions, Inc. announced it will host a conference call and webcast on May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and provide a business update. Interested parties can join the call via telephone or access the webcast on the company's website, with a recording available for 90 days thereafter. SRx Health Solutions is a leading Canadian healthcare services provider specializing in integrated and customized specialty healthcare across all provinces. The company focuses on enhancing patient care through innovative strategies and a commitment to exceeding client expectations.

TAMPA, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the “Company”), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the first quarter 2025 and provide a business update.







Conference Call and Webcast Information:









Event:



First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call







Date:



Thursday, May 15, 2025







Time:



4:30 p.m. Eastern Time







Live Call:



1-844-825-9789 or 1-412-317-5180







Webcast:





https://srxhealth.com/events-and-presentations/







For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, the webcast replay of the call will be available for 90 days under the 'Events' section of the Company website by visiting



https://srxhealth.com/events-and-presentations/









About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.







SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country. SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians. For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit



www.srxhealth.com



.







Company Contact:







SRx Health Solutions, Inc.





Adesh A. Vora, Chairman







Investor Contact:







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





T: 212-896-1254







Valter@KCSA.com





