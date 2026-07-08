SRX Global Reports Preliminary Net Asset Value Of $3.07 Per Share And Strong Cash; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - SRX Global Inc. (SRXH) announced preliminary balance sheet results following its recent acquisition of EMJX and the completion of a 1-for-60 reverse stock split on July 6, 2026.

The company reported an estimated net asset value of approximately $60 million, or $3.07 per common share, as of June 30, 2026. SRX Global held about $40 million in cash and more than $15 million in short-term investments, with no debt outstanding. The company now has roughly 19.5 million shares outstanding. The company now has roughly 19.5 million shares outstanding on a post-split basis.

CEO Kent Cunningham stated that the elimination of debt and completion of the EMJX acquisition have positioned SRX with one of the strongest balance sheets in its history. Management emphasized that the company does not anticipate the need for an additional capital raise in the near term.

SRX outlined a disciplined capital allocation framework, including maintaining financial flexibility, optimizing treasury returns through a diversified fixed-income portfolio, reinvesting in Halo to drive product innovation and growth, and pursuing strategic investments and acquisitions that complement its portfolio.

SRXH closed Wednesday's trading at $1.97, up 45.93%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $2.11, up 7.11%.

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