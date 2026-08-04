BioTech
VTGN

SRX Global Acquires Stake In Vistagen Therapeutics; Shares Edge Higher In Pre-Market

August 04, 2026 — 05:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SRX Global Inc. (SRXH), an AI-enabled investment platform, announced it has acquired a stake in Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroscience. Vistagen is pioneering nose-to-brain neurocircuitry with a new class of intranasal product candidates known as pherines, designed to address central nervous system disorders.

SRX Global described Vistagen shares as undervalued and expressed its intent to engage constructively with the company's leadership and Board of Directors to explore ways to unlock shareholder value.

Founded as an AI-driven platform, SRX Global leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors. The company emphasized that its investment in Vistagen aligns with its strategy of building long-term shareholder value through high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets.

VTGN has traded between $0.20 and $5.14 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.24, up 1.66%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.37, up 52.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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