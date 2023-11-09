SRW Down Double Digits on Report Day

Midday wheat quotes are 2 to 13 cents lower in the domestic market. SRW is leading the way weaker with double digit losses of as much as 2.2%. KC HRW futures are trading 4 to 5 ¾ cents in the red. MGE futures are down 2 to 5 cents so far for report day. USDA lowered their cash average price for wheat by 10 cents to $7.20.

USDA’s WASDE report increased the wheat import projection by 10mbu and trimmed domestic use by 4 mbu for a net 14 mbu looser carryout of 684 million bushels.

The weekly Export Sales report showed 354,298 MT of wheat was booked during the week that ended 11/2. That was a 28% increase for the week, and was 10% above the same week last year. HRW and HRS each made up 120k MT of the total. All wheat export commitments are at 11.7 MMT, which is 6% behind last year’s pace.

Globally, USDA cut wheat production by 1.45 MMT, as India was cut 2 and Argentina was 1.5 MMT lower to 15. USDA raised Russia’s output by 5 MMT to 90, now just 2 MMT behind last year. USDA raised China’s wheat import by 1 MMT to 12. Total world wheat exports were 1.25 MMT lower, and on net carryout was 560k MT looser to 258.7 MMT.

Rosario Grains Exchange cut Argentina’s wheat forecast by 750k MT to 13.5 MMT. Harvest was marked at 10% complete.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.79 1/4, down 13 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.05 1/2, down 11 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.97 1/2, down 13 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.50, down 5 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.81 1/2, down 5 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.33 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

