SRVR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SRVR ETF (Symbol: SRVR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.81, changing hands as high as $39.87 per share. SRVR shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRVR's low point in its 52 week range is $34.3521 per share, with $43.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.78.

