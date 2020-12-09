SRVR Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SRVR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SRVR ETF (Symbol: SRVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.66, changing hands as low as $34.65 per share. SRVR shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRVR's low point in its 52 week range is $23.9901 per share, with $37.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.70.

