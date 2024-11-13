News & Insights

SRT Marine Systems Launches Discounted Retail Share Offer

SRT Marine Systems (GB:SRT) has released an update.

SRT Marine Systems PLC has launched a retail offer to raise funds through the issuance of new ordinary shares priced at 35 pence each, representing a 9% discount to the previous closing price. This fundraising initiative aims to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and support the growth of its systems and transceivers businesses. The offer is open to eligible UK investors and is expected to close on November 13, 2024.

