SRT Marine Systems (AIM:SRT) Price Target Increased by 22.00% to 124.44

The average one-year price target for SRT Marine Systems (AIM:SRT) has been revised to 124.44 GBX / share. This is an increase of 22.00% from the prior estimate of 102.00 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 123.22 GBX to a high of 128.10 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.51% from the latest reported closing price of 89.20 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in SRT Marine Systems. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRT is 0.01%, an increase of 130.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 73K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 37.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRT by 14.27% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHF - Schwab International Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

