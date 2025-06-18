$SRRK stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SRRK stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $101,835,337 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SRRK:
$SRRK Insider Trading Activity
$SRRK insiders have traded $SRRK stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD H MYLES (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 162,640 shares for an estimated $5,910,760.
- MO QATANANI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 83,660 shares for an estimated $3,156,865.
- JAY T. BACKSTROM (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,680 shares for an estimated $1,662,573.
- JUNLIN HO (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,223 shares for an estimated $849,125.
- CARYN PARLAVECCHIO (CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,916 shares for an estimated $677,371.
- TRACEY SACCO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,390 shares for an estimated $551,071.
- ERIN MOORE (Interim PFO and PAO) sold 13,564 shares for an estimated $449,236
- JING L. MARANTZ (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 5,655 shares for an estimated $249,935
- AKSHAY VAISHNAW (President of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,750 shares for an estimated $200,612.
- JEFFREY S. FLIER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,075 shares for an estimated $180,584.
- RICHARD BRUDNICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,075 shares for an estimated $180,530.
- KRISTINA BUROW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $160,510.
- JOSHUA REED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $160,462.
- KATIE PENG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,037 shares for an estimated $131,515.
- MICHAEL GILMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,375 shares for an estimated $100,304.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SRRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $SRRK stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 7,412,000 shares (+1518.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,295,800
- NORGES BANK added 1,990,819 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,043,197
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,310,108 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,119,972
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 1,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,795,000
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,118,837 shares (+6351.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,970,609
- MAN GROUP PLC added 987,710 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,754,876
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 821,009 shares (+96.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,395,439
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SRRK on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.