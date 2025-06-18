$SRRK stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SRRK stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $101,835,337 of trading volume.

$SRRK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SRRK:

$SRRK insiders have traded $SRRK stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H MYLES (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 162,640 shares for an estimated $5,910,760 .

. MO QATANANI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 83,660 shares for an estimated $3,156,865 .

. JAY T. BACKSTROM (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,680 shares for an estimated $1,662,573 .

. JUNLIN HO (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,223 shares for an estimated $849,125 .

. CARYN PARLAVECCHIO (CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,916 shares for an estimated $677,371 .

. TRACEY SACCO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 15,390 shares for an estimated $551,071 .

. ERIN MOORE (Interim PFO and PAO) sold 13,564 shares for an estimated $449,236

JING L. MARANTZ (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 5,655 shares for an estimated $249,935

AKSHAY VAISHNAW (President of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,750 shares for an estimated $200,612 .

. JEFFREY S. FLIER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,075 shares for an estimated $180,584 .

. RICHARD BRUDNICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,075 shares for an estimated $180,530 .

. KRISTINA BUROW has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $160,510 .

. JOSHUA REED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,400 shares for an estimated $160,462 .

. KATIE PENG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,037 shares for an estimated $131,515 .

. MICHAEL GILMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,375 shares for an estimated $100,304.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SRRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of $SRRK stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SRRK on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.