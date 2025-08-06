SRRK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (Symbol: SRRK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.28, changing hands as low as $30.00 per share. Scholar Rock Holding Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRRK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.76 per share, with $46.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.16.

