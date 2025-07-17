$SRPT stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SRPT stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $165,425,428 of trading volume.

$SRPT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SRPT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SRPT stock page ):

$SRPT insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAUDE NICAISE sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $248,203

$SRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $SRPT stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SRPT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SRPT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/14.

$SRPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRPT in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Sell" rating on 06/25/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/20/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/17/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/17/2025

$SRPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRPT recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $SRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Skorney from Baird set a target price of $35.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $50.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Anupam Rama from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $10.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Hartaj Singh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $45.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Uy Ear from Mizuho set a target price of $40.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $29.0 on 06/17/2025

