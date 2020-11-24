SRPT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $136.70, changing hands as high as $136.81 per share. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $78.06 per share, with $175 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.50.

