SRPT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.78, changing hands as low as $77.60 per share. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $61.31 per share, with $101.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.85.

