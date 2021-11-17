SRPT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.75, changing hands as low as $79.05 per share. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRPT's low point in its 52 week range is $65.30 per share, with $181.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.72.

