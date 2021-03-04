SRNE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.58, changing hands as low as $8.24 per share. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRNE's low point in its 52 week range is $1.55 per share, with $19.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.70.

