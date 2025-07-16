$SRM stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SRM stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $130,981,745 of trading volume.

$SRM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SRM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SRM stock page ):

$SRM insiders have traded $SRM stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD A MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,119,260 .

. DEBORAH LYNN MCDANIEL-HAND (VP of Production Development) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $941,000

DOUGLAS O MCKINNON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 122,000 shares for an estimated $901,380.

$SRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SRM stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

