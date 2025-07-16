$SRM stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SRM stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $130,981,745 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SRM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $SRM stock page):
$SRM Insider Trading Activity
$SRM insiders have traded $SRM stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD A MILLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,119,260.
- DEBORAH LYNN MCDANIEL-HAND (VP of Production Development) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $941,000
- DOUGLAS O MCKINNON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 122,000 shares for an estimated $901,380.
$SRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SRM stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 86,438 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,526
- UBS GROUP AG removed 58,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,838
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 34,100 shares (+127.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,015
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 30,623 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,586
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 26,083 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,720
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 22,971 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,441
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC removed 17,548 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,212
