SRM Entertainment Expands with New Media Division

November 14, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

The latest announcement is out from SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( (SRM) ).

SRM Entertainment has launched a new media division, SRM Media, in partnership with Suretone Pictures, aiming to expand its entertainment offerings and capitalize on the growing demand for digital media. The first acquisition, the acclaimed film “The Kid,” is expected to leverage SRM’s merchandising expertise. This move aligns with SRM’s strategic goal to diversify and generate lasting revenue, appealing to audiences on platforms like Amazon Prime.

