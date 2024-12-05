News & Insights

SRM Entertainment Announces $1.7 Million Direct Offering

December 05, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( (SRM) ) has provided an update.

SRM Entertainment, Inc., a leader in licensed media-themed merchandise, announced a $1.7 million registered direct offering, selling shares at $0.7385 each. The offering, facilitated by D. Boral Capital LLC, is set to close on December 6, 2024, pending usual conditions. SRM’s innovative products, available globally at major theme parks, underscore the company’s creative prowess and market influence.

