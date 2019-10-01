SRLN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (Symbol: SRLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.08, changing hands as low as $46.06 per share. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SRLN's low point in its 52 week range is $44.37 per share, with $47.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.06.

