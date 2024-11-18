SRIVARU Holding Proposes Major Reverse Share Split

SRIVARU Holding (SVMH) has released an update.

SRIVARU Holding Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting for its shareholders to discuss a significant reverse share split proposal. The proposed changes aim to consolidate shares at a ratio of up to one-for-one hundred, potentially affecting the number of issued and outstanding shares. This move is part of the company’s strategic plans to restructure its share capital and enhance shareholder value.

