SRIVARU announces expansion into Indian State of Kerala

SRIVARU (SVMH) Holding announced its expansion into the Indian State of Kerala with the launch of its PRANA 2.0 electric motorcycle through a new joint dealership with Electrogreen Motors in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala’s capital. The joint dealership model, developed by SRIVARU, allows the Company to partner with established local dealers, leveraging their resources and market reach. This approach enables SRIVARU to expand rapidly while minimizing upfront costs and ensuring capital efficiency. The new dealership in Kerala will offer SRIVARU’s flagship electric motorcycles, the PRANA 2.0 Grand and PRANA 2.0 Elite.

