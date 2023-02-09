Commodities

SriLankan Airlines defaults on $175 mln bond - chairperson

February 09, 2023 — 04:55 am EST

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe and Sudipto Ganguly for Reuters ->

COLOMBO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - State-owned SriLankan Airlines has defaulted on a $175 million bond as it was unable to meet a $6 million interest payment, its chairperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"We will follow treasury guidelines on this. We are also engaging with bondholders," Ashok Pathirage said.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7738571441; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.