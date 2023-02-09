SriLankan Airlines defaults on $175 mln bond - chairperson

COLOMBO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - State-owned SriLankan Airlines has defaulted on a $175 million bond as it was unable to meet a $6 million interest payment, its chairperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"We will follow treasury guidelines on this. We are also engaging with bondholders," Ashok Pathirage said.

