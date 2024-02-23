News & Insights

Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds extend rally

February 23, 2024 — 02:50 am EST

Written by Libby George for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds extended their recent rally on Friday, adding more than 1 cent, Tradeweb data showed.

All its bonds edged higher, but the July 2026 maturity gained the most, adding 1.18 cents to trade at 55.76 cents on the dollar.

The indebted country's bonds have gained more than 4 cents over the past three sessions, scaling to their highest level since Dec 2021.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Sri Lanka sent a new restructuring proposal to its dollar bondholders through its adviser Lazard as it seeks to complete overhauling its defaulted debt.

