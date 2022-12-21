Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation eases to 65% in Nov

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

December 21, 2022 — 04:30 am EST

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) LKNCPI=ECI eased year-on-year to 65% in November after a 70.6% jump in October, the statistics department said on Wednesday.

Food prices were up 69.8% in November, while non-food inflation was 60.4%, the Department of Census and Statistics of the crisis-struck nation said in a statement.

The NCPI captures broader retail price inflation across the island nation and is released with a lag of 21 days every month.

Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring inflation for nearly a year, partly triggered by its worst financial crisis in seven decades and an ill-thought out ban on chemical fertilizer implemented last year, which has since been reversed.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.