Sri Lanka's main opposition to nominate Premadasa as president - party official

Contributor
Uditha Jayasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka's main opposition party will nominate its leader, Sajith Premadasa, as the country's next president when elections are held in parliament on July 20, a party official told Reuters on Tuesday.

COLOMBO, July 12 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's main opposition party will nominate its leader, Sajith Premadasa, as the country's next president when elections are held in parliament on July 20, a party official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The parliamentary group of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya voted for leader Sajith Premadasa," the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to resign on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters