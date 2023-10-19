Sri Lanka's LIOC seeks gasoil and gasoline for Dec delivery

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's LIOC (Lanka IOC) is seeking gasoil and gasoline for December delivery at the ports of Colombo and Trincomalee, a tender document showed this week.

The company is looking to import two cargoes of 0.05% sulphur gasoil - 6,000 metric tons for delivery at Colombo and 12,000 tons for delivery at Trincomalee.

It is also seeking three cargoes of gasoline - 4,000 tons of 95-octane gasoline at Colombo, and 13,000 tons of 92-octane gasoline and 3,000 tons of 95-octane gasoline at Trincomalee.

The cargoes are to be delivered between Dec. 2 and 3.

Submissions for the tender closed on Thursday with validity until Friday, 20:00 Sri Lanka Time, the document showed.

LIOC had earlier sought 10,000 to 12,000 tons of 0.49% low-sulphur fuel oil for delivery between Nov. 5 and 6. FUEL/TENDA

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh and Trixie Yap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com;))

