Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eases to 57.2% in Dec

December 30, 2022 — 05:12 am EST

Written by Rama Venkat and Uditha Jayasinghe for Reuters ->

COLOMBO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's key inflation rate eased to 57.2% in December from 61% in November, the country's statistics department said on Friday.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index LKCCPI=ECI (CCPI) reflected a 64.4% jump in food prices from a year earlier and a 53.4% climb in the non-food group, the Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has been struggling with soaring prices for over a year, largely caused by its worst financial crisis in over seven decades. “Inflation will continue to ease in the new year but that does not mean prices will start to decline. It is just a stabilization of prices,” said Rehana Thowfeek, an economist for Colombo-based think tank Advocata Institute.

Despite the decline in inflation, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, which raised policy rates by a record 950 basis points this year to contain inflation, is unlikely to loosen rates until a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund is finalized, she added.

The bank's governor Nandalal Weerasinghe predicted that if the current trend of monetary policy was followed, inflation could drop to 4%-5% by the end of next year.

The Colombo consumer price gauge is closely watched as a lead indicator for broader national prices and shows how inflation is evolving in the biggest city of Colombo. Sri Lanka’s national consumer price inflation, which is released with a lag of 21 days every month, eased to an annual rate of 65% in November from 70.6% in October.

