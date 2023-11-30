News & Insights

Sri Lanka's key inflation rate accelerates in November

November 30, 2023 — 04:42 am EST

COLOMBO/BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's key inflation rate in November accelerated to 3.4% from 1.5% in October, the statistics department said on Thursday.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index LKCCPI=ECI, a leading indicator for broader national prices, tracks inflation in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city.

Food prices in November fell 3.6% from a year earlier after declining 5.2% in October, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items, however, climbed slightly to 6.8% this month after rising 4.9% in October.

Sri Lanka, mired in its worst financial crisis in decades, saw its economy tailspin last year with record high inflation, dwindling reserves and a depreciating rupee.

But its economy has stabilised to some degree after securing a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March.

