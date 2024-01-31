Sri Lanka's inflation rises to 6.4% in Jan on higher tax

Adds background and details from paragraph 3 onwards

COLOMBO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's key inflation rate in January accelerated to 6.4% from 4% in December, the statistics department said on Wednesday as prices were driven upwards by bad weather and a tax increase.

The Colombo Consumer Price Index LKCCPI=ECI, a leading indicator for broader national prices, tracks inflation in Colombo, Sri Lanka's biggest city.

Food prices rose 3.3% in January from 0.3% in December, the Department of Census and Statistics said in a statement.

Prices for non-food items rose 7.9% in January from 5.8% year-on-year in December.

Sri Lanka increased its Value Added Tax (VAT) from 15% to 18% from the beginning of the year, in an effort to meet government revenue targets set under a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Food prices were also higher due to heavy rain reducing vegetable harvests.

