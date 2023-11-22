News & Insights

Sri Lanka's dollar bonds gain on IMF expectations- Tradeweb

Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

November 22, 2023 — 04:20 am EST

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's international sovereign bonds rose by nearly 1 cent on the dollar on Wednesday due to expectations that the crisis-hit country could receive a new disbursement from the International Monetary Fund in December.

The 2026 note US85227SAR76=TErose 0.8 cents to 49.6 cents on the dollar by 0823 GMT, while the 2024 USY8137FAQ10=TE bond rose 0.7 cents on the dollar, trading at 49.2.

The government said earlier it expects the IMF executive board to approve the first review of a $2.9 billion bailout by Dec. 6, unlocking $330 million in funding from its programme with the Fund.

