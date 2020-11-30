Sri Lanka's bonds tumble back after Fitch downgrade

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka dollar bonds lost as much as 3 cents on Monday after Fitch downgraded the country's sovereign credit rating to "CCC" on Friday, warning that it was increasingly at risk of default.

The May 2027 USY8137FAH11=TE, July 2026 USY8137FAF54=TE and June 2025 USY8137FAC24=TE government bonds all saw their biggest drops in at least two weeks, with the 2027 issue falling to 59.75 cents, its lowest point in three weeks, Tradeweb data showed.

Sri Lanka, which has around $4 billion of debt repayments due annually until 2025, criticised the downgrade, saying it was "baseless" and "based on uncorroborated facts".

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Marc Jones)

