Sri Lanka's bonds fall to record lows after president flees

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's shorter-dated sovereign dollar bonds hit fresh all-time lows on Wednesday, falling as much as 1.6 cents, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and said he would resign.

The 2025 issue suffered the biggest falls to reach a record low of 25.1 cents Tradeweb data showed, while other bonds maturing the same year or in 2026 were down around half a cent. USY8137FAC24=TE, USY8137FAF54=TE

Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared a state of emergency and a curfew with immediate effect as several hundred people demanding his resignation surrounded his office in Colombo.

