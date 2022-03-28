Sri Lanka's bonds drop after blunt IMF debt warning

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's government bonds fell on Monday after a warning from the International Monetary Fund that the country needed a "comprehensive strategy" to make its debt sustainable.

Bonds were down 1.5 - 2.2 cents USY8137FAR92=TE, USY8137FAH11=TE on the dollar as traders reacted to the IMF's assessment, published late on Friday, that Sri Lanka was experiencing a combined balance of payments and sovereign debt crisis.

"In (IMF) staff's view, public debt has become unsustainable, and gross reserves are critically low," the IMF's analysis said.

While authorities' efforts to raise new financing could provide breathing space in the short term, it remained unclear how the government would be able to keep paying its debt bills beyond this year, the IMF added.

Its key recommendations included cutting spending, raising taxes and "developing a comprehensive strategy to restore debt sustainability".

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)

