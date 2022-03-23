Sri Lankan shares snap three-day gaining streak as financials weigh

Contributor
Nallur Sethuraman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday after gaining for three straight sessions, dragged down by financial companies amid worries over surging inflation.

March 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares ended slightly lower on Wednesday after gaining for three straight sessions, dragged down by financial companies amid worries over surging inflation.

* The CSE All-Share index .CSE fell 0.31% to 10,457.81 points.

* Sri Lanka posted soldiers at hundreds of state-run gas stations on Tuesday to help distribute fuel after a sudden rise in prices of key commodities and accompanying shortages forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours.

* Sri Lanka's cabinet on Monday made the decision to appoint a technical adviser to provide technical assistance on debt restructuring ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the country's economic crisis.

* The Indian Ocean nation's foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving it struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.

* Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc SFCL.CM and conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc LOLC.CM were the biggest drags, falling 16.9% and 1.2%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth nearly 26.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($95,357.14), while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.36 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

* Equity market turnover was 1.37 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 88.35 million shares from 55.1 million shares in the previous session.

* For a report on global markets, click MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 280.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters