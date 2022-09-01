Sri Lankan shares jump as IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 bln loan

Updates to add details on trading volume, turnover

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares kicked off September on a positive note on Thursday, extending gains to a third day, after the crisis-hit country reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index .CSE was up 2.02% at 9,254.81. Last month, the index had surged 17.33%, its biggest since January 2021.

* The agreement is subject to approval by the IMF management and its executive board, and is contingent on Sri Lankan authorities following through with previously agreed measures.

* The tourism-dependent nation of 22 million is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, as it struggles with soaring inflation, economic contraction and a severe shortage of essential items caused by a record slump in foreign reserves.

* The IMF programme, spread over 48 months, will aim to raise government revenue to support fiscal consolidation, introduce new pricing for fuel and electricity, hike social spending, bolster central bank autonomy and rebuild depleted foreign reserves.

* On the CSE All-Share index, trading volume rose to 151.3 million shares from 134.8 million shares in the previous session.

* Indian Oil Corp unit Lanka IOC LIOC.CM and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc EXPO.CM were the top boosts on the index, advancing 8.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

* The equity market turnover was at 4.09 billion rupees ($11.52 million), compared with 4.26 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing about 421.5 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 3.79 billion rupees worth of shares, data showed.

($1 = 355.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

