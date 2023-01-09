Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, energy weigh

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower for the third straight session on Monday, dragged down by losses in industrials and energy stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index .CSE fell ~0.5% to 8,380.60, exchange data showed. The index had lost 0.92% in the previous week.

* Sri Lankan markets were closed on Friday for a holiday.

* The island nation's trade deficit narrowed year-on-year to $450 million in November, data released after market hours on Monday showed.

* Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe financial crisis, caused by record-low foreign exchange reserves, that has left the nation struggling to pay for essential imports, including fuel, food, cooking gas and medicine.

* Gross official reserves inched higher to $1.9 billion at the end of December from $1.8 billion at November-end, the country's central bank data showed on Thursday.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings EXPO.CM and Lanka IOC LIOC.CM were the biggest drags on Monday, down 1.7% and 4.9%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

* The trading volume for the CSE All-Share index rose to 127.2 million shares from 120.1 million in the previous session.

* The equity market's turnover rose to 2.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.58 million) from 2.33 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 41.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.36 billion rupees worth of shares, the data showed.

($1 = 363 Sri Lankan rupees)

