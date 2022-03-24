Sri Lankan shares end flat as cenbank assures on banking system stability

March 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares treaded water on Thursday, with gains from industrial companies offseting losses in consumer staple stocks, even as the country's central bank assured on the stability of the troubled nation's banking system.

* The CSE All-Share index .CSE ended down 0.06% at 10,451.71 points.

* Sri Lankan state-run banks are operating smoothly and the banking system is stable, the island nation's central bank said on Thursday, in response to concerns raised by an opposition member of parliament.

* Sri Lanka will seek World Bank assistance to stave off a severe economic crisis in addition to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue plan to be discussed next month, two sources said.

* Early this week, Sri Lanka posted soldiers at hundreds of state-run gas stations to help distribute fuel after a sudden rise in prices of key commodities and accompanying shortages forced tens of thousands of people to queue for hours.

* The Indian Ocean nation's foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving it struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.

* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc COLE.CM was the top drag, falling 4.5%, while conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc EXPO.CM was the top boost to the index, gaining 3.3%.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth nearly 171.7 million Sri Lankan rupees while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.72 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

* Equity market turnover was 1.74 billion rupees.

* Trading volume fell to 50.9 million shares from 88.35 million shares in the previous session.

* For a report on global markets, click MKTS/GLOB

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.