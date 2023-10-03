News & Insights

Sri Lankan economy to see growth next year after 3.8% contraction, says World Bank

October 03, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe for Reuters ->

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economy is set to perform better than expected but still see a significant contraction in 2023 before growing next year, World Bank projections for the crisis-hit nation showed on Tuesday.

"Sri Lanka is showing signs of recovery after a severe recession and the economy is expected to grow by 1.7 percent in 2024, after contracting by 3.8 percent in 2023," the World Bank said in a statement.

It had previously forecast a contraction of 4.2% this year and growth of 1% in 2024.

Sri Lanka struck an agreement for a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund in March but a potential shortfall in government revenue has meant that a second tranche of funds from the package may be delayed.

In contrast to the World Bank, Sri Lanka's central bank has predicted a milder 2% contraction this year after the economy shrunk 7.8% in 2022.

