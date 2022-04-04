Sri Lankan central bank governor resigns

Sri Lankan central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Monday he submitted his resignation in the context of all cabinet ministers resigning.

Cabraal announced his resignation in a Twitter post. https://bit.ly/3u54ElJ

